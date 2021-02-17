BIOCARDIA (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 15, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), Henricus Duckers, M.D., Ph.D., FESC resigned from his position as the Chief Medical Officer of BioCardia, Inc. (the “Company”). Also on the Effective Date, Dr. Duckers entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with the Company, under which Dr. Duckers will serve as an advisor to the executive steering committee of the CardiAMP Heart Failure clinical study on an as-needed and ongoing basis and will be paid $400 per hour.

Either Dr. Duckers or the Company may terminate the Consulting Agreement at any time and for any reason upon thirty days advance written notice. Upon such termination, Dr. Duckers will be paid for services actually rendered and will not be entitled to any additional compensation.

Dr. Ducker’s outstanding equity awards ceased vesting as of the Effective Date, and he will be able to exercise any outstanding equity awards for a period of 90 days following the Effective Date.

The description of the Consulting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement, which the Company expects to file as an exhibit to its next periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 17, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing an update to its clinical leadership team, including the appointment of Sujith Shetty as Chief Medical Officer of the Company. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioCardia, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_226998.htm EXHIBIT 99.1

About BIOCARDIA (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc., formerly Tiger X Medical, Inc., is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System (CardiAMP). It focuses on the Phase III trial for CardiAMP in ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company also offers CardiALLO Cell Therapy System (CardiALLO), an allogeneic off the shelf mesenchymal stem cell product candidate from other donors. It focuses on the Phase II trial for CardiALLO for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company focuses on various fields of autologous and allogeneic cell-based therapies to manage the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions. CardiAMP is a therapeutic treatment that includes a companion diagnostic. It consists of a cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform and a biotherapeutic delivery system.