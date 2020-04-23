SEC Filings GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GCAP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GCAP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 23, 2020, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release to report the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of the press release is attached to this current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.*

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

In connection with the reporting of the Company\’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company has made available for review on its website (ir.gaincapital.com) a copy of its corporate presentation concerning these results. A copy of the corporate presentation is also attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.*

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06>per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 26, 2020>to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits