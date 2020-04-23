REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. News Release dated April 23, 2020.

The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of Republic Bancorp, Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.