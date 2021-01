FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ:FLL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Story continues below

About FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company’s Development/Management segment includes costs associated with casino-related development and management projects. The Company has a leased property, Grand Lodge Casino. The Rising Star Casino Resort is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana. The Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel is situated on the far west end of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The Grand Lodge Casino is located within Hyatt Regency in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.