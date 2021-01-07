SEC Filings AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 7, 2021, Aehr Test Systems, or the Company, issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended November 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.