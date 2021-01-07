AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 aehr_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE aehr_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contacts: Aehr Test Systems MKR Investor Relations Inc. Ken Spink Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers Chief Financial Officer Analyst/Investor Contact (510) 623-9400 x309 (323) 468-2300 [email protected] Aehr Test Systems Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Fremont,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories. The Company’s principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. The Company develops, manufactures and sells systems, which are designed to reduce the cost of testing and to perform reliability screening, or burn-in, of complex logic devices, memory integrated circuits (ICs), sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.