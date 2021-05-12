FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

Story continues below

On May 12, 2021, Fuel Tech, Inc. (\”Fuel Tech” or the “Registrant”) issued a press release which contained, among other things, an announcement of Fuel Tech\’s financial results for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired.

None.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

None.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Release of Fuel Tech, Inc. dated May 12, 2021.

FUEL TECH, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_247615.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_247615.htm Exhibit 99.1 CONTACT: Vince Arnone Devin Sullivan President and CEO Senior Vice President (630) 845-4500 The Equity Group Inc. (212) 836-9608 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FUEL TECH REPORTS 2021 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS WARRENVILLE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.