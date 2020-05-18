FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

FreightCar America, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2020. Set forth below are the voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders.

4. Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

For 9,910,910 Against 205,334 Abstain 36,520



About FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars. The Company manufactures aluminum-bodied railcars, including coal cars. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Company refurbishes and rebuilds railcars, and sells forged, cast and fabricated parts for all of the railcars. The Company also leases freight cars through its JAIX Leasing Company subsidiary. The Company’s railcar manufacturing facilities are located in Cherokee, Alabama (Shoals), Danville, Illinois and Roanoke, Virginia.