Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 18, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release and held a conference call with a slide presentation announcing positive 60 mg AB-729 single-dose week 12 data in patients with chronic hepatitis B. A copy of the press release and the slide presentation are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference herein.
On May 18, 2020, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website at www.arbutusbio.com. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
EX-99.1 2 a2020-05x8xkxex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit   Exhibit 99.1Arbutus Announces Single-Dose Week 12 Data in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects with 60 mg AB-729 Demonstrating a Significant and Continuous Reduction in HBsAgMean 60 mg HBsAg reduction of 0.99 log10 IU/mL at week 12,…
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is developing a pipeline focused on advancing Ribo Nucleic Acid interference therapeutics (RNAi) using its Lipid Nanoparticle technology. The Company’s lead RNAi HBV candidate, ARB-1467, eliminates HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. ARB-1467 is being developed as a multi-component RNAi therapeutic that targets various sites on the HBV genome. It is also developing small molecule covalently closed circular deoxyribonucleic acid (cccDNA) formation inhibitors, multiple small molecule orally bioavailable inhibitors of HBV surface antigen production and secretion, cccDNA epigenetic modifiers and stimulator of interferon genes agonists.

