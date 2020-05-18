SEC Filings Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 18, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release and held a conference call with a slide presentation announcing positive 60 mg AB-729 single-dose week 12 data in patients with chronic hepatitis B. A copy of the press release and the slide presentation are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference herein.

On May 18, 2020, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website at www.arbutusbio.com. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.