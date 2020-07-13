FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 9, 2020, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Services Corporation, declared a $.30 per share regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to a $.30 per share regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on August 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2020.

About FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business through its banking subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank and trust company. It operates over 20 community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank is engaged in general commercial, retail banking and trust services associated with community banks. The Bank offers a range of services, including accepting and maintaining checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, making loans and providing safe deposit facilities to businesses, individuals and governmental entities. The Company’s subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., is a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments within the Company’s primary market area.