AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Files An 8-K Other Events

On July 13, 2020, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (the “Company”) issued a press release titled “Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Open-Label Extension/Switch Study of Investigational Once-Nightly FT218 as a Potential Treatment for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Cataplexy in Patients with Narcolepsy.” A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press release issued by the Company on July 13, 2020.



EX-99.1 2 tm2024634d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Open-Label Extension/Switch Study of Investigational Once-Nightly FT218 as a Potential Treatment for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Cataplexy in Patients with Narcolepsy §Clinical study to enroll 250 patients from sites that participated in the REST-ON study §Study to examine the long-term safety and maintenance of efficacy in patients,…

