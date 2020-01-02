FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the “Corporation”) announced the retirement of Martha B. Walker from the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg, effective as of the close of business on December 31, 2019, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 72 under the Corporation’s bylaws during the 2019 calendar year.

