Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (“CMC”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12>per share of CMC common stock, payable on January 30, 2020>to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2020. On January 2, 2020, CMC issued a press release announcing the dividend, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

