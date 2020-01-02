Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.>

On January 2, 2020, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (“CMC”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12>per share of CMC common stock, payable on January 30, 2020>to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2020. On January 2, 2020, CMC issued a press release announcing the dividend, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is being furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
99.1 Press Release issued by Commercial Metals Company on January 2, 2020.
Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds. Its Americas Fabrication segment consists of its steel fabrication facilities that bend, weld, cut and fabricate steel, primarily rebar. Its International Mill segment consists of its mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland. Its International Marketing and Distribution segment includes international operations for the sales, distribution and processing of primary and secondary metals, fabricated metals, semi-finished, long and flat steel products, and other industrial products.

