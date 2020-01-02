Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.>
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Files An 8-K Other Events
EX-99.1 2 cmc-11302019xdividendxex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1News Release COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHAREIrving,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)
Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds. Its Americas Fabrication segment consists of its steel fabrication facilities that bend, weld, cut and fabricate steel, primarily rebar. Its International Mill segment consists of its mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland. Its International Marketing and Distribution segment includes international operations for the sales, distribution and processing of primary and secondary metals, fabricated metals, semi-finished, long and flat steel products, and other industrial products.