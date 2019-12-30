FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Interested persons can participate by dialing 888-771-4371 (International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code: 49302564. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm765v95.
A replay will be available starting January 9, 2020 (7:30 p.m. ET) through January 16, 2020 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may dial 630-652-3042), access code: 49302564#. The webcast will also remain accessible through January 16, 2020 on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.
Franklin Covey Co. is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group. The Strategic Markets segment includes its government services office, the Sales Performance practice, the Customer Loyalty practice, and a new Global 50 group, which is specifically focused on sales to large, multi-national organizations. The Education practice segment consists of its domestic and international Education practice operations, which are centered on sales to educational institutions, such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities. The International Licensees segment consists of its international licensees’ royalty revenues.

