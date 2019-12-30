SEC Filings FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Interested persons can participate by dialing 888-771-4371 (International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code: 49302564. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm765v95.

A replay will be available starting January 9, 2020 (7:30 p.m. ET) through January 16, 2020 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may dial 630-652-3042), access code: 49302564#. The webcast will also remain accessible through January 16, 2020 on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.