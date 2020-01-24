Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On January 23, 2020, Forestar Group Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered: (1) the election of five director nominees named in the Company’s proxy statement, (2) an advisory vote on the approval of executive compensation, and (3) the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2020. There were 48,011,818 shares of Common Stock eligible to be voted at this meeting and there were 46,518,712 shares of Common Stock represented in person or by proxy. The Annual Meeting voting results of the three listed matters were as follows:

(1). Proposal One: Election of Directors. Stockholders elected each of the following nominees as a director to hold office until the 2021 Annual Meeting and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified based on the following votes.

About Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Oil and Gas, and Other Natural Resources. Its Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands for single-family residential and mixed-use communities, and manages its undeveloped land, commercial and income producing properties, mainly a hotel and its multifamily properties. Its Oil and Gas segment is an independent oil and gas exploration, development and production operation and manages its owned and leased mineral interests. Its Other Natural Resources segment manages its timber, recreational leases and water resource initiatives. The Company owns directly or through ventures interests in approximately 60 residential and mixed-use projects consisting of over 7,000 acres of real estate located in approximately 10 states and approximately 20 markets.

