Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On January 23, 2020, Forestar Group Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered: (1) the election of five director nominees named in the Company’s proxy statement, (2) an advisory vote on the approval of executive compensation, and (3) the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2020. There were 48,011,818 shares of Common Stock eligible to be voted at this meeting and there were 46,518,712 shares of Common Stock represented in person or by proxy. The Annual Meeting voting results of the three listed matters were as follows:

(1). Proposal One: Election of Directors . Stockholders elected each of the following nominees as a director to hold office until the 2021 Annual Meeting and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified based on the following votes.

