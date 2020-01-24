AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The special meeting of stockholders for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on January 24, 2020. Of the 20,733,052 shares outstanding on the record date for the meeting, a total of 16,679,856 shares were present or represented at the meeting. The matters voted on as described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, as filed on December 23, 2019, and the results of the votes are as follows:
1.
The “Nasdaq Rule 5635(d) Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 9,173,191 votes in favor, 267,716 votes against and 55,392 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 7,183,557.
2.
The “Conversion Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 9,183,745 votes in favor, 268,340 votes against and 44,214 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 7,183,557.
3.
The “Authorized Share Increase Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 14,853,035 votes in favor, 1,755,451 votes against and 71,370 abstentions.
4.
The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for the Nasdaq Rule 5635(d) Proposal and/or the Authorized Share Increase Proposalwas approved with 14,984,656 votes in favor, 1,579,227 votes against and 115,973 abstentions.
About AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

