FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 9, 2020, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. issued a press release announcing that its novel AMZEEQ™ (minocycline) topical foam, 4% will be available on January 13, 2020 by prescription for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Foamix Announces AMZEEQTM (minocycline) Topical Foam Available in Pharmacies Nationwide on January 13th for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne AMZEEQ is the First FDA Approved Topical Form of Minocycline and the Company's First Commercial Launch AMZEEQ Offers Efficacy with Low Systemic Absorption List price of $485 Competitive Against Current Acne Market Leaders

About FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea, impetigo and other skin conditions. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of foam-based formulations. The Company develops FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104 using its technology, which includes foam-based platforms. The Company’s lead product candidate FMX101, is a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline. The Company develops FMX102, a minocycline foam product candidate for the treatment of impetigo, including cases of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). It is also developing FMX103, minocycline foam for rosacea. FDX104 is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic doxycycline for the treatment of severe acne-like rashes induced by chemotherapy. It completed a Phase II clinical trial for FMX102.