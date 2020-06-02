FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SIXTH AMENDMENT TO THE UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTE THIS SIXTH AMENDMENT TO THE UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTE (this “Sixth Amendment”),…

About FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 Listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. The Company offers a high power battery cell management system (BMS). Its BMS provides three functions to its battery systems: cell balancing, performed by adjusting the capacity of each cell in a storage system according to temperature, voltage, and internal impedance metrics; monitoring, performed by way of a physical connection to individual cells for monitoring voltage and performing calculations from basic metrics to determine remaining capacity and internal impedance, and error reporting, performed by analyzing data from monitoring each individual cell and making decisions on whether the individual cell or the system is operating out of normal specifications. Using its battery management technology, it offers integrated energy storage solutions or custom modular standalone systems to its clients.