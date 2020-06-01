SEC Filings CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On a preliminary unaudited basis, Cerecor Inc. (the “Company”) estimates that its cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2020 was approximately $13.0 million. This estimate of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2020 is preliminary, has not been audited and is subject to change upon completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and the Company’s actual results may differ materially from this estimate as a result of the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that the Company’s financial results for this quarterly period are finalized.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information contained herein shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 1, 2020, the Company released an updated investor presentation (the “Investor Presentation”). The Investor Presentation will be used from time to time in meetings with investors. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the Company’s estimated cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2020. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. While the Company believes its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions or expectations may not be achieved. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including the information discussed under the captions “Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors” and “Part II, Item 7 – Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” as well as the Company’s various other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

>(d) Exhibits.