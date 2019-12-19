Fluent Launches CBD-Infused Beverage Brand in Canada

Fluent Beverages, a Canadian joint venture between Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), has unveiled Everie, the company’s first non-alcoholic CBD-infused beverage.

Everie is a 98 percent pure CBD-infused beverage with all-natural flavors. It is manufactured in partnership with High Park at its cannabis facility in London, Ontario, Fluent said in a statement.

“We know that consumers are concerned about products that claim to be CBD-only, but which actually have significant THC content as well; specifically, with products coming from the unregulated market,” stated Becky Lindsey, chief marketing officer of Fluent. “Everie is made with CBD so pure that adult consumers can choose Everie with complete confidence – and no surprises.”

Available in select Canadian provinces starting in December, Everie will be offered in ready-to-brew teas in a variety of custom blends that are specially grown on small estates. Whereas, the company plans to introduce Everie sparkling beverages in early 2020.

Everie teas will be available in three gram biodegradable tea bags, featuring three flavorful blends: Lavender Chamomile, Vanilla Rooibos, and Peach Ginger Green. Meanwhile, Everie sparkling beverages will be available in a variety of fruit flavors, including Lemon-Lime, Mango-Passionfruit and Watermelon-Dragon Fruit.