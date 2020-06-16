SEC Filings Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On June 15, 2020, Elizabeth T. Wilkinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) departed the Company. The Company views Ms. Wilkinson’s departure as a termination without cause under Ms. Wilkinson’s employment agreement with the Company, and expects to pay the severance required thereunder after execution and delivery of a release agreement. The Company is in the process of looking for a replacement for the chief financial officer role.