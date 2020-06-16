Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On June 15, 2020, Elizabeth T. Wilkinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Flotek Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) departed the Company. The Company views Ms. Wilkinson’s departure as a termination without cause under Ms. Wilkinson’s employment agreement with the Company, and expects to pay the severance required thereunder after execution and delivery of a release agreement. The Company is in the process of looking for a replacement for the chief financial officer role.
Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.

