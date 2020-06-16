BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BYFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Broadway Financial Corporation Files Supplement to Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting



BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP \DE\ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2022663d2_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Broadway Financial Corporation Files Supplement to Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting LOS ANGELES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in the savings and loan business through its subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings institution. The Bank’s business consists of deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to make mortgage loans secured by residential properties with over five or more units (multi-family); commercial real estate, and residential properties with one-to four-units (single family). Its loan portfolio consists of mortgage loans, which are secured by single family residential properties; multi-family properties, and commercial real estate, including churches. Its deposits consist of passbook savings accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.