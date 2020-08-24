FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 24, 2020, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. issued a press release announcing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 operating results. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to discuss results and answer questions. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international). Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.flexsteel.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

A recorded replay can be accessed through September 1, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international); passcode: 10147252.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 – Press Release by Flexsteel Industries, Inc. on August 24, 2020.

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 flxs-20200824xex99_1.htm EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE,…

About FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer, importer, marketer and distributor of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. The Company offers its products for contract under categories, such as hospitality, healthcare, senior living, government and commercial office. It offers furniture for common areas, guest rooms, dining areas, patient rooms, resident rooms, work spaces, reception areas, administrative and collaborative spaces. Its range of offering includes chairs, sofas, benches, ottomans, pillows, barstools, tables, headboards, group seating, desks & hutches, causeway collection, presentation boards, bookcases, recliners and storage. It also offers sectionals, reclining furniture, lift reclining furniture, media consoles, night stands and side tables, among others, for home. It offers various products for recreation, such as bucket seats, fold-n-tumble, dinette seating, helm seating and modular sectionals.