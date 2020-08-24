ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services. The Carpets segment is a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets, including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers. The Carpets segment provides various floor coverings to commercial and retail customers, including carpet, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl plank, vinyl tile, area rugs and specialty flooring, including bamboo, leather, cork and large format tile. The Phoenix segment is engaged in offering digital pre-press capabilities and its ultraviolet (UV) printing platform supports a range of printing and finishing options.