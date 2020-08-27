Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On August 26, 2020, Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. issued a press release announcing the Fund\’s top portfolio holdings at the end of July 2020. The top holdings include Pivotal Systems, IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum and SVXR. The press release also announced that, as of July 31, 2020, the Fund’s top holdings holdings constituted 87.2% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

None

(b) Pro forma financial information:

None

(c) Shell company transactions:

None

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated August 26, 2020.



Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 fp0056960_ex991.htm News Release Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings San Jose,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests approximately 80% of its total assets for investment purposes in technology companies. It invests approximately 70% of its assets in privately held companies and public companies. It may invest approximately 30% of the portfolio in opportunistic investments. Its portfolio comprises equity and equity derivative securities of technology and cleantech companies. Its principal focus is to invest in illiquid private technology and cleantech companies and it may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies. It invests in industries, such as advanced materials, cloud computing, biofuels and fuel cells, among others. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. is the Fund’s investment advisor.