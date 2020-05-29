FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On May 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend of $0.17 per share will be paid on or about June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2020.

A copy of the press release announcing the cash dividend is included as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Savings Bank. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans. It also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Company operates in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford and Washington counties, Indiana. Its loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage loans, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate and commercial business loans.