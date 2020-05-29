First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND Exhibit

EX-99 2 exhibit_3-1.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS As Amended and Restated on May 28,…

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The Fund pursues an integrated investment strategy, in which the Fund invests all of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of the United States corporations and the United States dollar-denominated equity securities of non-United States issuers. These securities are traded on the United States securities exchanges. In addition, on an ongoing and consistent basis, the Fund writes (sells) covered call options on a portion of the Fund’s managed assets. First Trust Advisors L.P. (First Trust or the Advisor) is the investment advisor of the Fund. Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. is the sub-advisor of the Fund.