First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 6, 2020, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”), and the Company’s subsidiary First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 513,000 shares. The Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a six month period depending on market conditions and other corporate considerations. The Company intends to commence repurchases beginning no earlier than January 27, 2020 and ending no later than July 27, 2020. For more information regarding the adoption of the new share repurchase plan a press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:
99.1 Press Release dated January 6, 2020
About First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington. The Bank’s business consists of attracting deposits from the public and utilizing these funds to originate one- to four-family residential, multifamily, commercial real estate, construction/land development, business and consumer loans. It focuses on its lending activities primarily on loans secured by commercial real estate, construction/land development, first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, multifamily and business lending. Its investment portfolio consisted principally of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, the United States Government Agency obligations and corporate bonds.

