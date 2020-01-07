CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 10, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share on the Company’s 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”). The cash dividend will be payable on February 1, 2020 to the holders of record of the Preferred Stock as of the close of business on January 17, 2020.

The Board considered numerous factors in determining whether to declare the quarterly dividend, including the requisite financial analysis and determination of a surplus. While the Board will analyze the advisability of the declaration of dividends in future quarters, there is no assurance that future quarterly dividends will be declared.



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates in the field of cell cycle biology. The Company has generated various families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, polo-like kinase (PLK) inhibitors and Aurora Kinase/vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (AK/VEGFR) inhibitors. Its family of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle include sapacitabine, seliciclib and CYC065. Its lead candidate, sapacitabine, is an orally available nucleoside analog. A number of nucleoside drugs, such as gemcitabine and cytarabine, also known as Ara-C, both generic drugs, are in use as conventional chemotherapies. Seliciclib, its lead CDK inhibitor, is an oral inhibitor of CDK2/9 enzymes that are central to the process of cell division and cell cycle control. Its second-generation CDK inhibitor, CYC065, is an inhibitor of CDKs targeting CDK2/9 enzymes with utility in both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.