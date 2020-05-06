SEC Filings First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 6, 2020, First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FBIZ) posted an investor presentation to its website www.firstbusiness.com under the “Investor Relations” tab. The information included in the presentation provides an overview of the Company’s recent operating performance, financial condition, and business strategy. The Company intends to use this presentation from time to time when the Company\’s executives interact with shareholders, analysts and other third parties. A copy of the registrant’s presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto are being “furnished” to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, and will not, except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor will any of such information or exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is being “furnished” as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K: