First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 6, 2020, First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FBIZ) posted an investor presentation to its website www.firstbusiness.com under the “Investor Relations” tab. The information included in the presentation provides an overview of the Company’s recent operating performance, financial condition, and business strategy. The Company intends to use this presentation from time to time when the Company\’s executives interact with shareholders, analysts and other third parties. A copy of the registrant’s presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto are being “furnished” to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, and will not, except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor will any of such information or exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
The following exhibit is being “furnished” as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Exhibit

About First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks). The operations of FBFS are conducted through the Banks and certain subsidiaries of FBB. The Banks operate as business banks focusing on delivering a line of commercial banking products, including commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, and services to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals and high net worth individuals. Its business lines include commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, small business administration (SBA) lending, treasury management services, and trust and investment services. Its investments include short-term investments and securities.

