First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks). The operations of FBFS are conducted through the Banks and certain subsidiaries of FBB. The Banks operate as business banks focusing on delivering a line of commercial banking products, including commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, and services to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals and high net worth individuals. Its business lines include commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, small business administration (SBA) lending, treasury management services, and trust and investment services. Its investments include short-term investments and securities.