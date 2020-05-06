VBI VACCINES INC. (TSE:VBV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 6, 2020, VBI Vaccines Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update. A copy of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

About VBI VACCINES INC. (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s principal products include cytomegalovirus (CMV) Vaccine Candidate, enveloped Virus Like Particle (eVLP) Vaccine Platform and Lipid Particle Vaccine (LPV) Vaccine Platform. The Company is also engaged in the research and development (R and D) activity. The Company’s subsidiaries includes Variation Biotechnologies (US), Inc. (VBI US) and Variation Biotechnologies Inc. (VBI Cda).