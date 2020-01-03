SEC Filings FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 31, 2019, Finjan Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) completed the sale of its limited partnership interest in JVP VII Cyber Strategic Partners, L.P. (the “JVP Fund”), an Israel-based limited partnership venture capital fund seeking to invest in early-stage cyber technology companies, to a Partnership Interest Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) dated December 31, 2019. In connection with the sale, the Company received $3.5 million in cash. The Company’s remaining $1.1 million capital commitment to the JVP Fund was assumed by the purchasers to the Purchase Agreement. The remaining terms of the Purchase Agreement are confidential.