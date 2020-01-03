Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 31, 2019, we entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement (the “Third Restated Credit Agreement”) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as agent and lender, amending and restating the terms of the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 29, 2018.

The Third Restated Credit Agreement provides for $20,000,000 in term loans and a $10,000,000 revolver.

The Third Restated Credit Agreement amends the applicable margin rates for determining the interest rate payable on the loans as follows:

The outstanding principal amount of the term loan is payable as follows:

10.1 Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of December 31, 2019, by the lenders identified on the pages thereto, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and Asure Software, Inc.*

* Schedules and similar attachments to the agreement have been omitted to Item 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. Asure agrees to furnish supplementally a copy of all omitted schedules and similar attachments to the SEC upon its request.



