FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:FENCF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Exhibit 10.1 Second Amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement dated as of June 24, 2021 by and among Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Western Alliance Bank. Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated June 24, 2021



FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2120610d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT THIS SECOND AMENDMENT to the Loan and Security Agreement (this “Amendment”) is made effective as of June 21,…

About FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:FENCF)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Adherex Technologies Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children. STS has been studied by cooperative groups in over two Phase III clinical studies of survival and reduction of ototoxicity, The Clinical Oncology Group Protocol ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6. The Children’s Oncology Group (COG) ACCL0431 protocol enrolled 20% childhood cancers typically treated with intensive cisplatin therapy for localized and disseminated disease, including hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumor, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma. SIOPEL 6 enrolled only hepatoblastoma patients with localized tumors.