Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 20, 2020, Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2020 financial results. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Form 8-K, and the exhibit hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank (the Bank). The Bank has over 10 service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The services offered by the Bank include automated teller machines (ATM), debit and credit cards, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, prepaid debit cards, cashier’s checks, domestic and international collections, savings bonds, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking and banking by mail. The Bank provides commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers primarily in Virginia.