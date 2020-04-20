SEC Filings PAID, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAYD) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events

On March 27, 2020, the Board of Directors voted to fix the number of directors who serve on the Board of Directors of Paid, Inc. from five to three. As such, to the Bylaws and Delaware General Corporation Law, the terms of Mr. W. Austin Lewis IV and Mr. Allan Pratt expired on April 17, 2020 and did not renew for an additional three year term.