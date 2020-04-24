Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02.Results of Operation and Financial Condition

On April 24, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release announcing its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated by reference herein.

ITEM 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC Exhibit

EX-99 2 fmao-ex99_6.htm EX-99 fmao-ex99_6.htm Exhibit 99 Post Office Box 216 307 North Defiance Street Archbold,…

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry, such as farm land, farm equipment, livestock and operating loans for seed, fertilizer and feed. Other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements, and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. It also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides online banking access for consumer and business customers.