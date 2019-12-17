EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System. The Company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and/or ciliary body, and macular edema, an abnormal thickening of the macula associated with the accumulation of excess fluids in the extracellular space of the neurosensory retina. The EyeGate II Delivery System is designed to deliver optimal quantities of drugs to the anterior or posterior segments of the eye.