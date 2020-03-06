SEC Filings Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020, Era Group Inc. (“Era Group”) issued a press release setting forth its fourth quarter and full year 2019>earnings. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 6, 2020, Era Group will make a presentation about its fourth quarter and full year 2019>earnings as noted in the press release described in Item 2.02 above. A copy of the presentation slides are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. Additionally, Era Group has posted the presentation on its website at www.erahelicopters.com.

The information furnished to Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Era Group Inc., dated March 5, 2020

99.2 Presentation Slides