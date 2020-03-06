Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020, Era Group Inc. (“Era Group”) issued a press release setting forth its fourth quarter and full year 2019>earnings. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.
The information furnished to Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On March 6, 2020, Era Group will make a presentation about its fourth quarter and full year 2019>earnings as noted in the press release described in Item 2.02 above. A copy of the presentation slides are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. Additionally, Era Group has posted the presentation on its website at www.erahelicopters.com.
The information furnished to Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
99.1 Press Release of Era Group Inc., dated March 5, 2020
99.2 Presentation Slides
ERA GROUP INC. Exhibit
About Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc. is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies. In addition to serving the oil and gas industry, it provides air medical services; utility services, including support of firefighting, mining, power line and pipeline survey activities, and Alaska flightseeing tours, among other activities. It owns and operates a range of classes of helicopters, such as Heavy helicopters, Medium helicopters and Light helicopters. Heavy helicopters have twin engines and passenger capacity ranging from 16 to 19. Medium helicopters have twin engines and passenger capacity ranging from 11 to 12.

