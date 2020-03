On March 5, 2020, CAI International, Inc. issued a press release reporting its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics. It also manages equipment for third-party investors. In operating the Company’s fleet, it leases, re-leases and disposes equipment and contract for the repair, repositioning and storage of equipment. Its equipment fleet consists primarily of intermodal marine containers. The Company owns a fleet of railcars of various types, including 50 feet and 60 feet box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand and plastic pellets; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal, and general service flat cars. It also offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services.