Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Appointment of New Director

On December 23, 2019, Rebecca J. Fischer was appointed by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (the “Company”) as a Class I director, effective as of December 30, 2019. The Board has determined that Ms. Fischer meets the independence standards adopted by the Board in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange corporate governance listing standards and Item 407(a) of Regulation S-K. Ms. Fischer also has been appointed by the Board as chairperson of the Audit Committee, replacing Gregory M. Bortz, and a member of the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Resignation of Director

On December 23, 2019, Gregory M. Bortz resigned from the Board as a Class I director, effective immediately prior to the commencement of Ms. Fischer’s term as director as of December 30, 2019. Mr. Bortz had served as a member of the Board’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, had been the chairman of the Board’s Audit Committee since November 2010 and had been the Board’s Lead Independent Director since 2017. Dov Perlysky has been appointed by the Board as the new Lead Independent Director. The decision of Mr. Bortz to resign from the Board and its committees did not involve any disagreement with the Company.

The Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Ms. Fischer as a director of the Company and the resignation of Mr. Bortz as a director of the Company, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release issued by Enzo Biochem, Inc. on December 31, 2019



About Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.