SEC Filings CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



CORVEL CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d852308dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 CONFIDENTIAL PORTIONS OF THIS STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT HAVE BEEN OMITTED PURSUANT TO REGULATION S-K ITEM 601(b)(10)(iv) OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company’s network solutions include bill review, preferred provider organization (PPO) management, professional review, provider reimbursement, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions and clearinghouse services. The Company’s patient management services include claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management and auto claims management.