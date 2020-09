SEC Filings ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On September 28, 2020, ENGlobal Corporation (the “Company”) received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ENG” at this time.

The Company may regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) during the 180 calendar day period from September 28, 2020 to March 29, 2021. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive business days before March 29, 2021.

If the Company is not in compliance by March 29, 2021, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the minimum bid price deficiency, which may include implementing a reverse stock split.

If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal the Nasdaq Staff’s determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel and request a hearing.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock and consider its available options to resolve the noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement. No determination regarding the Company’s response has been made at this time. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.