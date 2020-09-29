ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On September 29, 2020, Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”) issued a press release announcing the commencement of a formal process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Towards this end, Acasti has engaged Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., as its financial advisor to assist in the process. There can be no assurance of a successful outcome from these efforts, or of the form or timing of any such outcome. Acasti does not intend to make any further disclosures regarding the strategic review process unless and until a specific course of action is approved by Acasti’s Board of Directors.

In the meantime, Acasti and its clinical advisors plan to complete the full data analyses as contemplated in the Statistical Analysis Plan for TRILOGY 2, including the secondary and exploratory endpoints, and the pooling of the data from TRILOGY 1 and 2.

On September 29, 2020, the press release was filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com. A copy of the press release is filed as exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s prescription drug candidate is CaPre, which is being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and eventually mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The Company’s ONEMIA has a natural health product status in Canada, and it is commercialized as a medical food in the United States. Onemia is a purified omega-3 phospholipids concentrate derived from krill oil with lower levels of phospholipids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) content than CaPre.