ENERTOPIA CORP. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

A copy of the news release of Enertopia Corporation announcing that it is extending its lithium solution testing is filed as exhibit 99.1 to this current report and is hereby incorporated by reference.

About ENERTOPIA CORP. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in pursuing business opportunities in various sectors natural resource and technology used in the resource sector. The Company operates through two segments: alternative health and wellness, and natural resource acquisitions. The Company focuses on a technology used for lithium extraction through brines. The Company was a natural resource company and was engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural resources in the United States and Canada.