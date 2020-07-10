ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The proceeds of the DIP Loans will be used for: (i) the payment of the allowed administrative costs and expenses of the Chapter 11 Case (including the carve-out), (ii) the payment of certain payments to first day orders, (iii) the payment of adequate protection payments as set forth in financing orders, (iv) current interest and fees due to the Agent and the Lenders to the terms of the DIP Credit Agreement, (v) working capital purposes and, (vi) upon entry of a final order, as a deemed repayment and refinancing of a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under the Existing Facility Agreement in an aggregate amount equal to $100,000,000, in each case, consistent with the budget (as in effect from time to time and subject to the permitted variance) and financing orders.

The maturity date of the DIP Credit Agreement is the earliest of: (i) October 5, 2020; (ii) the date of acceleration of the DIP Loans and termination of the commitments under the DIP Credit Agreement following an event of default thereunder; (iii) the effective date of a plan of reorganization or liquidation confirmed in any of the Chapter 11 Case, (iv) the consummation of a sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Debtors to section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code or otherwise, other than in connection with a confirmed plan of reorganization or liquidation in the Chapter 11 Cases or as otherwise approved by the Agent in its reasonable discretion (v) the date of termination of the Restructuring Support Agreement, (vi) without the Agent’s prior written consent, the date of filing or express written support by any Debtor of a plan of liquidation or reorganization and related disclosure statement, or order of dismissal and (vii) the date that is 60 days after the Petition Date (or such later date as agreed to by the Lenders), unless a final order has been entered by the Bankruptcy Court on or prior to such date.

The outstanding principal amount of the DIP Loans will bear interest from the date of each loan’s disbursement at per annum rate equal to LIBOR plus twelve percent (10%). Upon an event of default, all obligations under the DIP Credit Agreement will bear interest at a rate equal to then current interest rate applicable thereto plus two percent (2.0%) per annum.

[All obligations under the DIP Credit Agreement and related transaction documents will: (i) constitute an allowed superpriority administrative expense claim against the Debtors with priority in the Chapter 11 Cases over any and all administrative expense claims and unsecured claims against the Debtors and their estates, now existing or hereafter arising, of any kind or nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, administrative expenses of the kinds specified in, arising under, or ordered to sections 105, 326, 328, 330, 331, 503(b), 506, 507(a), 507(b), 546(c), 546(d), 726(b), 1113 or 1114 respectively, of the Bankruptcy Code, subject in each case only to certain professional fees, amounts expended under the budget, and certain prior liens, and (ii) be secured by liens on all property of the Debtors (except for certain excluded liens and subject to certain professional fees) in accordance with the priorities set out in the applicable Bankruptcy Court order.][NOT REVIEWED]

The DIP Financing is subject to certain covenants, including, without limitation, covenants related to the use of loan proceeds; liquidation; the incurrence of additional indebtedness; the creation or incurrence of any liens; the disposition of assets; the acquisition of assets; the making of restricted payments; the conduct of business; the maintenance of material authorizations; the provision of certain quarterly, monthly and other financial information; the preparation of, and compliance with, an approved budget (subject to permitted variances) and certain bankruptcy related covenants, in each case as set forth in the DIP Credit Agreement.

The DIP Financing is subject to certain events of default, including, without limitation, payment defaults; failure by the Company to comply with its covenants under the DIP Credit Agreement, subject to a cure period with respect to certain covenants; inaccuracies in representations and warranties of the Company; failure by the Company to comply with the provisions of any Bankruptcy Court order; insolvency or bankruptcy-related events outside of the Chapter 11 Case with respect to the Company; in each case as set forth in the DIP Credit Agreement.

The foregoing descriptions of the Restructuring Support Agreement and the DIP Credit Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Restructuring Support Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and the DIPCreditAgreement filed as Exhibit 10.2 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth above under Item 1.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.04 Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.