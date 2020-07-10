SEC Filings BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 9, 2020, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2020 and is expected to be paid on August 21, 2020.