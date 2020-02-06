ENCISION, INC. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

ENCISION INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d867951dex991.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results BOULDER,…

About ENCISION, INC. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets surgical instruments that provide safety to patients undergoing minimally-invasive surgery. Its Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures, while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death. Its shielded and monitored instruments enable surgeons to perform electrosurgical procedures. It produces and markets a line of AEM Instruments, which are shielded and monitored to prevent stray electrosurgical burns from insulation failure and capacitive coupling. Its product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments (scissors, graspers and dissectors), fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. Its EndoShield integrates its AEM technology into a disposable smart cord and eliminates the need for a separate AEM monitor.