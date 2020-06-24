EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of the Initial Form 8-K to present certain financial statements of Pardus and to present certain unaudited pro forma financial statements of the Company in connection with the Pardus Acquisition.

* Previously filed with the Initial Form 8-K.

** Filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K/A.



EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh99-1_18407.htm AUDITED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PARDUS EXHIBIT 99.1 Pardus Oil & Gas,…

About EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation is engaged in exploration and development of oil and gas interests. The Company did not own any interest in oil and gas properties or equipment. The Company continues to seek partners to help it explore and develop oil and gas interests. The Company does not have any producing wells. The Company owned a working interest in oil and gas leases in Nye County, Nevada (the Gabbs Valley Prospect). The Company owned a working interest in oil and gas leases in Natrona County, Wyoming (the South Okie Prospect). The Company owned options to acquire approximately 160,000 gross leasable acres in South Dakota and North Dakota. The Company has no revenue.