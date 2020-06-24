SEC Filings AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) On June 19, 2020, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), at which the Company\’s stockholders approved the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2020 Equity Incentive Plan”). The 2020 Equity Incentive Plan became effective on April 15, 2020, upon the approval of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting (see Item 5.07 below).

The material features of the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan are described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 29, 2020 under the heading “Proposal 4. Approval of the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan” and is incorporated herein by reference. Such description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As indicated above, on June 19, 2020, the Company held its Annual Meeting. The Company’s stockholders voted on the following matters which were set forth in the notice for the meeting:

Each of the five nominees was elected, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm was ratified, the executive compensation was approved on an advisory basis, and the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan was approved.

The vote tabulation for each proposal is as follows:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

