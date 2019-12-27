On December 20, 2019, eHealth, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 3 to Credit Agreement (“Amendment No. 3”), which amends the Credit Agreement, dated as of September 17, 2018, by and among the Company, eHealthInsurance Services, Inc., Wealth, Health and Life Advisors, LLC, as borrowers, PlanPrescriber, Inc., as guarantor, Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and each lender party thereto (as amended, modified or supplemented, the “Credit Agreement”). Amendment No. 3 amends the Credit Agreement to, among other things, increase the aggregate available commitments under the senior secured revolving credit facility from $40.0 million to $75.0 million, add a new lender, and extend the maturity date to December 20, 2022. Amendment No. 3 also amends certain covenants in the Credit Agreement, including a financial covenant to require the Company to maintain at least $6.0 million of excess availability at all times or, if greater, up to $11.25 million depending on the Company’s borrowing base as determined by its eligible past and future commission receivables. In addition, Amendment No. 3 amends the payment conditions to, among other things, require the Company to have at least $10.0 million of liquidity or, if greater, up to $18.75 million depending on the Company’s borrowing base as determined by its eligible past and future commission receivables, in order for the Company to make certain permitted acquisitions, investments, distributions and payments of indebtedness. Amendment No. 3 also amends the seasonal amount thresholds used in connection with the cash dominion and field examination covenants in the Credit Agreement.

